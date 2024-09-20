Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $47,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Corning by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Corning by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

