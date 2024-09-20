Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 131,095 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $47,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,280 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 265,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,068 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,109,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTBA opened at $51.91 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.