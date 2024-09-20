Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,812 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Globant worth $47,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.90.

Globant Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $193.71 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

