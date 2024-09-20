Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,962 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.9 %

PHM stock opened at $145.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Get Our Latest Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.