Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,119 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Floor & Decor worth $48,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

