Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,672 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $48,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period.

OMFL stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

