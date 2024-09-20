Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,185 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $42,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 110,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

