Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 822,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.69% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,162,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,974,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $52.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

