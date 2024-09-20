Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 60,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 464,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $861.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
