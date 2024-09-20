EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Shares of EOG opened at $125.20 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

