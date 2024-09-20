EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

EQT Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EQT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

