Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 2.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 166,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,837,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

