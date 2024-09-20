Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 2.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 166,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,837,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
