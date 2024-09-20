Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of EQH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,263,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,969 shares of company stock worth $2,918,964 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

