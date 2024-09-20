Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $344.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.61. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $370.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

