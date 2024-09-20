Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.