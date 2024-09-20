Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Korro Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Korro Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($10.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($12.07) EPS.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.04).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Korro Bio stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,419,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

