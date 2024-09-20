Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
