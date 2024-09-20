Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5,380.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847,618 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $52,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.