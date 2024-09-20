Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Scott Fawcett Purchases 10,479 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett bought 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78).

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £417.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.76. Essentra plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53).

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESNT

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.