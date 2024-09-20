European Opportunities Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:EOT)

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

EOT opened at GBX 884 ($11.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £573.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,372.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 879.92. European Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 748 ($9.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 917.83 ($12.12).

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

