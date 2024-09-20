Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 6,680 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $219,170.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.