Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Eventbrite worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Eventbrite by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Trading Down 0.7 %

Eventbrite stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

