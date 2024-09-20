Evercore ISI Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.