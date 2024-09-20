Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,044,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

