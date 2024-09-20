EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

EVgo Stock Down 1.8 %

EVgo stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 over the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

