Evolus (EOLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/16/2024 – Evolus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 9/13/2024 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Evolus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 8/1/2024 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Evolus Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of EOLS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
