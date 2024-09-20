Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.84

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 3178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

