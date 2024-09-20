Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 148.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $22,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.0 %

EXEL opened at $26.83 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

