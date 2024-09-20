Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 159,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,014,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Poste sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $906,865.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

