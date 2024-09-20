Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,723. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

