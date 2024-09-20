Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $142.54 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
See Also
