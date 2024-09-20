Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 11,095 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.

On Monday, August 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,203 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $25,542.84.

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,443.00.

Expensify Trading Up 0.9 %

EXFY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.54. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.69 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

