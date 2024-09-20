Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.48% of Expro Group worth $37,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $92,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expro Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 129.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

