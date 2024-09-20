Exro Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exro Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.42% and a negative net margin of 711.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Exro Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.