Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $149.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $113.81 and last traded at $114.02. Approximately 1,548,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,736,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.18.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.
Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $457.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
