FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $503.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $464.00 to $503.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.92.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,977,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

