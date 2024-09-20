FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.
FactSet Research Systems Price Performance
FDS opened at $469.94 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
