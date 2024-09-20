FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.92.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FDS stock traded down $8.96 on Friday, reaching $460.52. 46,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,326. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.81 and a 200-day moving average of $428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.