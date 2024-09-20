Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.06. 476,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,758,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Get Fastly alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,450 shares of company stock worth $990,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.