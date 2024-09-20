Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 298,603 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 19,327.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

