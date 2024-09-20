Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 42,644 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.64 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

