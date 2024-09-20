Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,893,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.