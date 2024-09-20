Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

