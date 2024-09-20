Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

