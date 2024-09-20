Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 31.2% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.