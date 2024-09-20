Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.