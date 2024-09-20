Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.18 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

