Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Enpro worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth $689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $176.13.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enpro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.