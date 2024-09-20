Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 213,903 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.94% of PetMed Express worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,025.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 667,946 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 963.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,683 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $6.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.71.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.