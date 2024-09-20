Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,293 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LendingClub by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $11.52 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.